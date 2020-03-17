Record Shop Idris Elba Visited Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus 'Preventively' Closes

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

A record store in New Mexico recently visited by actor Idris Elba is preventively closing after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elba, 47, announced he had tested positive for the virus on Monday, prompting record store Candyman Strings & Things to close its doors soon after. The store has been around for over 50 years in the Santa Fe area. Elba visited sometime last week, according to the store.

“We just felt for the safety and health of our employees, teachers, customers and the community at large, the must prudent decision would be to immediately close the business and begin game-planning,” owner Rand Cook told the Santa Fe New Mexican shortly after making the decision.

While Cook said all 25 employees are “feeling healthy, everybody feels good,” they are all going into a 14-day quarantine.

“Making sure our employees are cared for and everybody stays healthy is the most important thing,” he said. “This is very preventive — none of us have symptoms.”

When Cook made the announcement, Elba said that he does not have any symptoms so far. Elba opted to get tested after coming in contact with another person who also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”

Elba said that “it sucks” but he’s “doing okay” at home with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who he said has not yet been tested.

The Luther star urged his fans to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the highly contagious respiratory illness.

“Look, this is serious,” he said. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance … If you’re feeling ill, and you feel like you should be tested, or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important.”

Elba is the fourth actor to share publicly that he has coronavirus, after Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Bond actress Olga Kurylenko. After Elba, Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, announced he had testing positive in Norway.