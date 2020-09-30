Rebel Wilson's New Boyfriend Is a Good Fit for Her: 'He's a Match for Her Humor and Personality'

The romance between Rebel Wilson and her new boyfriend Jacob Busch is going strong. As a source tells PEOPLE, the two are equally suited for each other.

″This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,″ says the source. ″He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, and Busch, 29, (whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch) made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco on Sept. 24, just hours after Wilson made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale (who also attended the charity event).

At the gala, which was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco and raises money for environmental initiatives, the happy duo spent the entire evening by each other’s side. “They were very close all night, and didn't leave one another's company,” said a fellow partygoer.

Wilson later commented on her fun-filled evening saying, “Meeting the Prince with a Prince Charming by my side - what a night to remember in Monaco.”

Besides finding love this year, Wilson has also declared 2020 her Year of Health and has been documenting her weight loss journey on social media.