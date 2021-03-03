Rebel Wilson's Ex Jacob Busch Wishes Her a Happy Birthday as She Celebrates Turning 41 with Friends

Rebel Wilson's ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch is wishing her the best on her 41st birthday!

Busch posted a photo of the two on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing "Happy Birthday @rebelwilson."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple reportedly split earlier this month, four months after making their relationship Instagram official.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," a friend of the Bridesmaid actress told PEOPLE.

Wilson celebrated her birthday Tuesday with her friends by her side at a "relaxation retreat" at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of the group wearing white robes embroidered with their initials surrounded by pink balloons. In the background, giant balloons spell "Rebel."

"Ummmm what an amazing birthday surprise! 💕" Wilson captioned the photo.

She also posted several photos and videos from her staycation on her Instagram Story. A reposted video shows her walking into the hotel suite, shocked by the surprise.

A giant arch of pink balloons greets her at the door and a bartender, who made sure to wear a mask, is seen mixing drinks in the living area. The group also had a catered lunch, which included grilled prawns, steak tartare, and a choice of pasta for the main dish.

The celebration continued with loads of desserts, from cookies with Wilson's photo on them to a pink "Happy Birthday" cake topped with macarons.

After the meal, the actress shared photos of the group relaxing in their robes for a spa treatment.

Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Earlier in the day, Wilson shared another birthday post on Instagram, reflecting on her 41 years thus far.

"Australian Birthday today. American Birthday tomorrow. I'm so grateful and lucky to have lived such an exciting life so far. Thank you to everyone who's been a part of it and taught me so many valuable lessons," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.