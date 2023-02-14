Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year

Wilson tells PEOPLE that Agruma wanted to give her "the best Valentine's Day ever" in 2022, which marked the first time Wilson wasn't single on the holiday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Liz McNeil
Published on February 14, 2023 12:15 PM
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Photo: Ramona Agruma/Instagram

Rebel Wilson has a tall Valentine's Day order to fill!

Speaking with PEOPLE about her plans for the loved-up holiday, the Senior Year actress says she has been thinking about "how to beat what [girlfriend Ramona Agruma] did" last year, which marked Wilson's first-ever Valentine's Day with a significant other.

"It was so romantic. All these flowers and balloons and chocolates and everything," says Wilson, 42.

But that's not all. Agruma, 39, gifted her girlfriend an "entire experience" complete with a "giant teddy bear" and a Tiffany bracelet with two hearts, meant to represent the two of them.

"It was just the sweetest day," Wilson adds.

The Pitch Perfect actress — who is launching a new dating app called Fluid — recalls telling Agruma that she'd never spent Valentine's Day with a romantic partner, which led her to tell Wilson, "I'm going to give you the best Valentine's Day ever."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Jeff Spicer/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

RELATED GALLERY: The Most Extravagant Celebrity Valentine's Day Gifts Ever

"I had to hide in one room and I didn't know what she was doing, but she's like, 'You have to hide there until I say you can come out,' " the actress shares. "She decorated the whole house and had all these activities and a whole program written out, printed out with a whole menu of activities of very cliché things, like the chocolate-covered strawberries and some nice relaxing massage oil and roses."

Wilson tells PEOPLE she used to chalk Valentine's Day up to being "a commercial holiday anyway" in the past, explaining that it helped to be a "cynic" about it considering her relationship status.

But one year, in high school, "I bought myself flowers and pretended it was from an anonymous admirer because a lot of the girls would get flowers on Valentine's Day," she says. "And I didn't have anyone to send, so I bought myself. I was like, 'Oh my God, I must have a secret admirer. ... I'm so popular.' ... But I think people were just looking at me like I was an idiot."

"But then it would always be a bit of a sad, lonely day, I think. But especially in the last few years, I really worked on myself and have done a lot of healing and a lot of positive things," Wilson adds. "And then I was like, well, maybe it's not a coincidence that then I did find a really deep loving connection that's working really well."

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Ramona Agruma/Instagram

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, the previous June.

The Isn't It Romantic actress tells PEOPLE now that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma, as she had thought up until that point that she "was really looking for a husband" — to the point where she "[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience."

"I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked," she recalls. "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."

Wilson explains that falling for Agruma is something that "just happened," while previously believing she was straight and just hadn't met the right man. But lately, she has been "reading a lot about" sexuality, which she realizes is such a "complex and nuanced" topic.

"And I still don't know 100 percent what category I would fit in," she adds of her own sexuality. "I don't really know. I'm just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it's awesome."

