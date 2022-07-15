Wilson confirmed her romance with Agruma in a June Instagram post, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess"

Rebel Wilson Thanks Girlfriend Ramona Agruma for 'Giving Me a Push' on a Swing in Sweet Video

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cf_cRaOgfca/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rebelwilson Verified Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we’re doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R 12h

Rebel Wilson is on cloud nine with girlfriend Ramona Agruma!

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, shared an adorable video of herself and Agruma on Instagram Thursday, which showed her getting pushed by her girlfriend on a large golden swing.

The couple looked into each other's eyes with big smiles as they danced to upbeat pop music in the 12-second clip.

"Thanks babe for giving me a push," she captioned the video. "IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."

Wilson first teased her new relationship in May, telling PEOPLE she was dating someone new, but didn't share a name or any further details.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," Wilson said at the time. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Wilson later revealed she was dating the fashion and jewelry designer in a sweet Instagram post in June, captioning a photo of the pair snuggling up to one another, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

A source told PEOPLE last month the couple first got together in January, and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

"Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier," another friend of the actress said.