Rebel Wilson Teases Pitch Perfect 4 as She Says She's 'Definitely' Filming a Musical Soon

Rebel Wilson is adding more fuel to the Pitch Perfect 4 fire.

The Australian actress dropped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show for its special Halloween themed episode, where she played coy about the possibility of a fourth film in the hit franchise — but hinted that she’ll be doing more movie musicals in the near future.

“I mean, I can’t say anything officially,” Wilson told host Ellen DeGeneres. “We just love each other, all us girls. Definitely I’ll be filming another musical film in the next 12 months, I can say that. You’ll see me singing a bit more.”

She continued, “But yeah, us Pitch Perfect girls, we love each other and we always wanna work together.”

Wilson and costars Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit sparked the rumors after posting several shots with all of them holding up four fingers — possibly hinting at another movie.

The ladies last reunited on screen for Pitch Perfect 3 in December 2017, which went on to gross almost $185 million worldwide. The original brought in $115 million worldwide in 2012, while the smash sequel made over $287 million in 2015.

Snow recently opened up about the possibility of the cast reuniting for a fourth installment after the rousing success of the first three movies.

“I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies,” Snow told Extra. “We made some of our best friends during that franchise… part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them — if they want us to — until the end of time.”