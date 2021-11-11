Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Taking a Break' from Dating After Enjoying a 'Hot Girl Summer'

Rebel Wilson is enjoying the single life!

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her role as a brand ambassador for the supplement and multivitamin brand OLLY, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her love life and how she is currently on the market, but not necessarily looking for someone to date.

"I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun,'" she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally."

Though she says she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time," Wilson continues, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

"From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she adds. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson | Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Earlier this year, the Pitch Perfect actress split from Jacob Busch four months after they made their relationship Instagram official.

In the time following, Wilson says she was on a dating app, but has since deleted her profile. "I got too much attention, so I'm not on anymore," she explains.

And though she is not currently swimming in the dating pool, Wilson says she has her friends to go to when it comes to dating advice. "My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen," she shares with a laugh.

"If there's a good social event or something, [and] I feel like there might be interesting people there, I'll make the effort to go," Wilson continues. "But at the moment, I'm taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something."

Looking ahead to a time when she is ready to put herself on the dating scene again, however, Wilson says there is one specific type of man she certainly has an interest in — an NFL player.