Rebel Wilson Shares 'Racy' Photos from When the Bridesmaids Cast Went to a Male Strip Club

It’s been eight years since Bridesmaids came out, but the film’s all-female cast is still our dream friend group.

On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson shared a behind-the-scenes glance at the 2011 hit comedy that also starred Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. During filming, the cast apparently bonded in the most Bridesmaids way possible — by going to a strip club together.

“Okay this post is a bit racy,” Wilson, 39, warned in her Instagram caption. “Was just going through some old photos and found these from the night Kristen Wiig took the girls from BRIDESMAIDS to a strip club for cast bonding!”

“All these ladies are so talented and were so welcoming to me on my first film job in America! Lots of love to them all,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #girlcomedyforever.

The first photo shows Wilson’s infamous tequila worm tattoo as seen in the film (we hope it was temporary!), and the second and third snaps show the cast — including Wilson, Wiig, Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne — partying.

A fourth photo shows Rudolph getting up close and personal with a stripper, while the fifth shows Ellie Kemper looking shocked as another stripper dances right in front of her.

Even though it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a Bridesmaids 2 in the near future, fans of the comedy can still get excited for an upcoming movie from Wiig and her writing partner and actress Annie Mumolo.

Eight years after co-writing Bridesmaids, Wiig and Mumolo are teaming up with Lionsgate for a new movie called Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Wiig and Mumolo are set to costar in the film as Midwestern besties who vacation to Florida. The movie will be helmed by Josh Greenbaum, who’s directed a few episodes of New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat, and is set to hit theaters next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barb and Star’s Florida getaway gets messy and “they find themselves tangled up in a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.”

Fans have been asking for a sequel to the 2011 comedy since it hit theaters, but past comments from the cast and crew have all but shut down the possibility.

“It’s really up to Kristen, but also, sequels are dangerous,” Bridesmaids director Paul Feige said at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. “People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Wiig’s character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can’t do a sequel and she’s a mess and has to repair her life again.”

Image zoom Bridesmaids Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

“And people tend to think the artifice around all that is what made the movie great, but it was really that emotional journey and so, you almost kind of have to be careful of it,” he continued.

In a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wiig, 45, revealed that she had rejected an offer to do a sequel.

“It wasn’t a hard decision,” she said. “We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

Wilson next appears in The Hustle, which opens Friday.