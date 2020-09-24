The Pitch Perfect actress debuted her new beau Jacob Busch on her Instagram page on Thursday

Rebel Wilson Makes It Official with Boyfriend Jacob Busch: 'He Treats Her Well,' Says Source

Rebel Wilson is making it official with a new man in her life!

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, debuted her new beau Jacob Busch on her Instagram page with a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The group is in Monaco to attend Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala on Thursday, where Wilson is expected to make her first red carpet appearance since embarking on her weight loss journey — and Busch might be by her side!

The two were introduced by a friend last year and fostered a romance while Wilson was in Australia and Busch stayed in L.A. during the quarantine period, PEOPLE has learned. The couple got serious after Wilson returned stateside and reunited with Busch in California.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source tells PEOPLE.

"He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well," adds the source. "He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

"Now she's making it official by making her red carpet debut with him at the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and attending a private dinner with Prince Albert hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska," the source says of the couple's upcoming plans in Monaco.

Here's everything to know about Busch.

1. His family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch.

Busch is part of the Busch family, founders of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. His father is Peter W. Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch who co-founded the well-known brewery in 1852.

He launched his own brewery in 2016, Son’s Beer, alongside his friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi.

The brewery’s website states, “Like our fathers who brewed beer, made wine, farmed land, and built breweries we sons are carrying on with the best of what our families stood for.”

Busch announced the launch on his Instagram at the time, writing, "Two years ago Sons Beer was just a concept. At my families home in St. Louis, @carlomondavi, @elliott__taylor and I sat down and discussed creating a delicious pilsner beer, to sit with worlds finest. We are very honored to announce that @sonsbeer is no longer just a concept!!"

"Sons Beer has been distributed and can be found at some of the hottest spots in Napa Valley."

2. Busch previously dated reality star, Adrienne Maloof.

Before dating Wilson, Busch was in an off-again-on-again relationship with The Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof for several years. Maloof was previously married to Botched plastic surgeon Paul Nassif for 10 years.

Maloof and Busch initially began dating in 2013, with Maloof, 59, telling E! News at the time, “When you meet someone they don’t have a number on their forehead,” regarding their 28-year age difference.

“He’s very easy going,” Maloof said. “We have a common interest. Our families have known each other for a long time. Our great-grandfathers knew each other through the liquor industry.”

The two split in 2015, only to get back together again in 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Maloof wished Busch a happy birthday in May 2019, sharing a photo of the two on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday JB."

3. Busch is reportedly worth millions.

Busch is worth $100 million, according to Forbes. The heir is involved in multiple business ventures outside of beer, telling Scenester TV in 2013 he was once a “big smoker” while promoting Cigirex.

“I think it’s the best thing to quit smoking,” he said. “I was a big smoker, but now that I’ve started these electronic cigarettes I’ve quit smoking cigarettes.”

Busch also gives back to his community, serving as the west coast ambassador for his family’s Busch Family Foundation which benefits the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club.

He has also been involved in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, sharing a photo of himself in December 2018 with the staff.

“6 years and thousands of presents to deserving kids during the holiday season. I am beyond grateful to share moments like this with unbelievably brave children at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Happy holidays to these remarkable kids, their families, and the doctors and staff at CHLA! #blessed #CHLA #happyholidays," he wrote.

4. He loves wild animals.

Busch has an affinity for wild animals including elephants, leopards and dogs. In April 2018, he mourned the loss of his family’s elephant, aptly named Budweiser.

“It’s been about a month since we lost Budweiser, our elephant. Bud played a large part in the Busch family,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “He was our family.”

“It will be hard to go back to Grants Farm knowing he won’t be there to greet us. Bud, over 34 years has been the best part of the farm,” he wrote. “Unfortunately my children will not know Bud, but will see him in photographs. I want to share a picture of Bud and my best buddy Napoleon because he meant so much, not only to the Busch family, but everyone who visited Grants Farm. Thanks Bud! We love and miss you pal!!”

Busch is also a proud dad to his dog, Napoleon, frequently sharing photos of the black pup on his Instagram. The entrepreneur also has a love of kangaroos and giraffes, which he has also shared photos of while on vacation.