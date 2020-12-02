"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend," the actress said

Rebel Wilson Says She Started Dating Boyfriend Jacob Busch Before Her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, spoke about her "Year of Health" journey during an hour-long Instagram Live session on Tuesday, revealing that she had started dating Busch prior to changing her lifestyle and making a goal of getting down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020.

"Someone's asking me if 'the hot guy on your Instagram is your boyfriend,' " she said while reading questions from fans. "Yes, that is correct."

"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department," Wilson continue. "But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now."

"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend," she added.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Busch — who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty — in September by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

Since then, the pair have kept fans updated on their sweet relationship with social media posts of their quality time together.

In October, Wilson and Busch enjoyed a romantic trip to Mexico, with the Cats star posting several shirtless snaps of her beau on Instagram.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch | Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

"Jacob is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys," the source added. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well."

Though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kept the actress and Busch home for the most part, Wilson recently told PEOPLE that they still find ways to have date nights.