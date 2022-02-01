In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma thinking it's 2002

Rebel Wilson Channels Bring It On and Never Been Kissed in First Look at Netflix's Senior Year

Rebel Wilson is channeling a blast from the past.

The actress, 41, stars in and produces Senior Year, a new Netflix movie about a cheerleader who falls off a pyramid and experiences a 20-year coma. Afterward, she "wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her."

On Instagram, Wilson touted the new movie, writing in the caption, "Got my butterfly clips and glitter, and I'm ready to head back to 2002! #SeniorYear premieres May 13 on @netflix." She also smiled in a cheerleading uniform for the announcement.

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, the film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

In a press release, Wilson teased, "Senior Year is like the wildly funny love child of Bring It On and Never Been Kissed. It will literally bring 'cheer' into your homes! I can't wait for everyone to see Senior Year on Netflix this May 13."

Wilson has shared numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses of the comedy on Instagram, including her character's prom look. She wrote with the photo in June, "Stephanie Conway arriving in style #SeniorYear arriving 2022! Can't wait for you guys to see this movie next year. @salvadorperezcostumes crushing it on the costumes for this huge Prom sequence, @cherylrmarks on the glamorous hair and @melhweaver on the beautiful make-up."

Sharing more cheerleading pics in July, she said, "I really do get to live out my BRING IT ON dreams in this movie!"

In a July 1 Instagram upload, Wilson posed with costar Rice in matching pink, early-2000s outfits as they celebrated completing filming for the movie. "Happy Wrap @angourierice 💕 I love being your "senior". Ps if you haven't seen Angourie in Mare of Easttown check her out on HBO #SeniorYear 🇦🇺 👑."