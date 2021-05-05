Rebel Wilson Shows Off the Bridesmaids Ring Director Sent Her for Movie's 10-Year Anniversary

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig sent Rebel Wilson a special token to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the hit film.

Wilson, 41, revealed Feig, 58, sent her, and presumably the whole cast, a class ring engraved with several references to the film and a pink gemstone in the center to celebrate the movie's special milestone.

The ring also has the title of the movie wrapped around the center stone as well as Wilson's name on one side and the words "Hold On" on the other. The latter is likely a reference to the closing scene where the ladies from Wilson Phillips show up to sing their hit song as the cast sings along.

"Thank you @paulfeig you classy gentleman! Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story video of the ring.

Wilson played Kristen Wiig's character's very obnoxious roommate in the film.

In light of the 10-year anniversary, many members of the cast have recently been asked about the movie, and star Maya Rudolph said she'd be willing to return for a sequel.

In an interview with with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed her thoughts on a Bridesmaids sequel and reflected on the 2011 comedy.

Rudolph, 48, said she'd be "down" to participate in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film, and even teased a potential title for the movie.

"I guess it wouldn't be called Bridesmaids — it would be called Old Ladies or something," she joked to the outlet.

Looking back at her experience on the movie, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that her favorite scene to film was "at the place with the bridal shower with the cookie and the puppies."

Rudolph, who plays bride-to-be Lillian in the film, said the cast was at the bridal-shower location for "like a week," where they could play with the puppies.