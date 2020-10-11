Rebel Wilson Shares Shirtless Photos of Boyfriend Jacob Busch at the Beach: 'Great View'

Rebel Wilson enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend during a weekend getaway

By Maria Pasquini
October 11, 2020 02:15 PM
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is having some cheeky fun in the sun with boyfriend Jacob Busch!

While documenting a weekend getaway at the beach on social media, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared several shirtless snaps of her 31-year-old boyfriend.

In addition to posting a selfie of the pair wearing their swimsuits while taking a walk in the sand, the actress also shared a solo photo of her man as he lounged around in the pool.

“Great view,” she playfully quipped, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Another social media share also showed Busch,  whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, wearing a pair of Budweiser swimming trunks.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Jacob Busch

Showing herself plenty of love as well, Wilson — who has dubbed 2020 her "year of health" — posted two swimsuit snaps of her own.

In one image, the star posed in a black swimsuit while wearing a colorful Emilio Pucci coverup, while in a second she wore a hot pink one-piece while throwing her arms up into the air. “I’m ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming x,” she joked.

Rebel Wilson

Wilson and Busch made their red carpet debut last month at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco, just hours after Wilson made their relationship Instagram official.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her," a source recently told PEOPLE. "He's entrepreneurial, and they're both very business-minded."

"He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well,” the source added.

