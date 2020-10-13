Rebel Wilson Shares 'Hot & Spicy' Shirtless Photo of Boyfriend Jacob Busch from Their Mexico Vacation

The couple went public with their relationship in September

Rebel Wilson is soaking up the sun with boyfriend Jacob Busch!

On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared a photo of herself with Busch from their vacation in Mexico.

In the picture, Wilson wears dark sunglasses and a black swimsuit with a matching cover-up as she strikes a pose with her beau on the beach. Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, can be seen sporting a pair of Budweiser swimming trunks.

"Hot & Spicy #cabosanlucas," she captioned the shot.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

Over the weekend, Wilson also posted a selfie of the pair taking a walk in the sand, as well as a solo shot of her man as he lounged around in the pool.

“Great view,” she playfully quipped in one post, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

The actress went public with her relationship with Busch in September by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her," a source recently told PEOPLE. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on September 24, 2020, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

In addition to finding love, 2020 has seen big changes for Wilson after she declared it her "Year of Health" and began documenting her weight loss journey on social media.

Earlier this month, Wilson shared with fans that was about 6 lbs. away from her goal weight of 165 lbs.

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead," she wrote in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. "This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ 😝) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!"

Cracking a joke, Wilson added in another social media post, "Just call me: Fit Amy."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Busch has also been helping Wilson on her fitness journey.