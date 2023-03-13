Rebel Wilson Shares Kiss with Fiancée Ramona Agruma at Glamorous Oscars Party

Rebel Wilson announced that she and Ramona Agruma were engaged in a February Instagram post

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:59 AM
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma were sharing the love at the Vanity Fair Oscars party!

After Sunday night's 95th Academy Awards, Wilson, 43, and Agruma appeared at Vanity Fair's post-awards show party in Beverly Hills and shared a kiss on the red carpet as they arrived. The couple announced their engagement in February.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson wore a golden sequined dress to the event, while Agruma appeared dressed in a matching sheer top with a long, black skirt.

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — shared in a Feb. 19 Instagram post that she and Agruma got engaged during a trip to Disneyland.

"We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote, alongside images of the couple wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wilson first announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, In June 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the pair had been dating since January 2022 and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February of that year.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time in a sweet Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson revealed that she went as far as calling Disney CEO Bob Iger to make her and Agruma's engagement dreams a reality.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," Wilson said to host Drew Barrymore.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Announces She Is Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic," she said. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

"She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' " Wilson shared in a separate clip on The Drew Barrymore Show's Instagram page. "So I got down on one knee, and then she like, what you're doing, goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Rebel Wilson Says She and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Both Got Down on One Knee for 'Beautiful' Disneyland Proposal
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The recently engaged Aussie actress took a stroll down a Los Angeles park with her soon-to-be wife, Ramona Agruma. The pair wore matching yellow tops and black leggings for their walk and made occasional stops for hugs and kisses. The adorable couple got engaged last month in front of the Cinderella Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. The couple have been dating for a year. In November the Pitch Perfect star announced she had become a mom for the first time welcoming daughter, Royce Lillian via surrogate. Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Color Coordinate Their Athleisure While Taking Sunny Stroll in L.A.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Rebel Wilson Announces She Is Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Rebel Wilson Proposed to Fiancée Ramona Agruma with a 2.55-Carat Tiffany & Co Ring
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Who Is Rebel Wilson's Fiancée? All About Ramona Agruma
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kaia Gerber Makes a Dazzling Appearance to Support Boyfriend Austin Butler at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Austin Butler and Sharon Stone are all smiles as they exit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party!
Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party
John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones; John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Jon Hamm's Fiancée Anna Osceola Debuts Her Engagement Ring — and So Does 'Mad Men' Costar Christina Hendricks
WANDA SYKES, ALEX SYKES
Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes' Relationship Timeline
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'
THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer