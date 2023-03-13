Rebel Wilson Shares Kiss with Fiancée Ramona Agruma at Glamorous Oscars Party

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma were sharing the love at the Vanity Fair Oscars party!

After Sunday night's 95th Academy Awards, Wilson, 43, and Agruma appeared at Vanity Fair's post-awards show party in Beverly Hills and shared a kiss on the red carpet as they arrived. The couple announced their engagement in February.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson wore a golden sequined dress to the event, while Agruma appeared dressed in a matching sheer top with a long, black skirt.

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — shared in a Feb. 19 Instagram post that she and Agruma got engaged during a trip to Disneyland.

"We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote, alongside images of the couple wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wilson first announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, In June 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the pair had been dating since January 2022 and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February of that year.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time in a sweet Instagram post.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson revealed that she went as far as calling Disney CEO Bob Iger to make her and Agruma's engagement dreams a reality.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," Wilson said to host Drew Barrymore.

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic," she said. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

"She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' " Wilson shared in a separate clip on The Drew Barrymore Show's Instagram page. "So I got down on one knee, and then she like, what you're doing, goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."