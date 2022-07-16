Rebel Wilson Shares a Kiss with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Sweet Selfie

"They're super happy together," a source previously told PEOPLE of Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who began dating in January

Rebel Wilson is deep in summer romance mode.

The Australian actress, 42, shared a smooch with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in a sweet photo she posted on her Instagram Story Friday, in which she and the fashion/jewelry designer appeared to be soaking up some sun in their bathing suits.

She previously posted a silly video of Agruma pushing her in a large gold swing, writing in the caption, "Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it!"

The couple has recently enjoyed some romantic jet-setting with trips to Iceland, Turkey and London, where they attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament together.

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship Instagram official last month in a sweet post. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson has spoken out after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a since-deleted op-ed revealing that the outlet was planning to break the news of her and Arguma's relationship first, giving her a two-day window to provide a comment before she ultimately made the announcement herself.

"Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," Wilson wrote on Twitter after fans showed their support.

Hornery admitted in a subsequent column that "we mishandled steps in our approach" to covering Wilson's relationship news.