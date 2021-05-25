Rebel Wilson told Extra that she's "out there looking" almost four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson Says There's 'Been a Respectable Amount of Time' Since Her Last Breakup to Date Again

Rebel Wilson poses on the red carpet during the NFL Honors football awards show

Rebel Wilson is single and ready to mingle.

The actress, 41, recently told Extra that she's "out there looking" for a potential partner, almost four months after her split from Jacob Busch.

"It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup," said Wilson. "You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."

After Extra correspondent Marissa Montgomery teased, "Single lady out there," the Bridesmaids star joked to the camera, "Yeah, guys."

Wilson and Busch had split by early February, four months after making their relationship Instagram official.

A friend of the Pitch Perfect actress told PEOPLE at the time, "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term."

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch | Credit: SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Meanwhile, Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday (on which Busch sent her well wishes via Instagram) in March with friends, and has continued to be open about the ups and downs in her health journey.

In December, the actress took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about her fertility and health journey during a "Year of Health" toward her goal weight of 165 pounds. She revealed that she was contemplating freezing her eggs in hopes of starting a family one day.

Earlier this month, Wilson wrote on Instagram that she "got some bad news" in a candid post about fertility challenges.