Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, responded Saturday to reports of an engagement on her Instagram Story, with shots from Disneyland

By
Published on November 5, 2022 04:43 PM
PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)
Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty for Operation Smile

Rebel Wilson is not engaged, but she appreciates all the kind messages.

The Senior Year star, 42, responded to reports that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story.

"Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside an image of the pair together at Disneyland in California.

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en. Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Page Six previously reported that the couple was engaged after seven months of being together, citing an insider who said the pair discussed an engagement at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 28. That was the party where Rebel and Agruma were joined by three other friends as they dressed up as Barbie dolls still in the box.

The pair also stepped out for Halloween weekend with a creepy twinning look to cap off festivities, going as the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.

Rebel opened up to PEOPLE in May about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," but she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time. As she explained, they had an "old-school" way of meeting, as they talked on the phone for weeks before even meeting each other in person, but ultimately, it was a "really good way to get to know each other."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," Wilson said. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

When Wilson first shared a photo of Agruma in June, she revealed that while she thought she was "searching for a Disney Prince," she ended up finding out that what she "needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January, and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson announced this week that she and her girlfriend will dropping a limited collection of two items, including a white hoodie with a purple "R&R" written on the hood and white sweatpants with a purple "R&R Club" logo. The hoodie sells for $179, while the sweatpants are $149. "If you like R&R, then you're like me, and guess what? You can get this limited edition drop… R&R club hoodies and track pants."

The R&R Club website notes that the clothing collection is "all about royally relaxing" and that both pieces are made with French Terry and manufactured in Turkey.

Related Articles
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said'
Geri Horner attends the VIP launch of the limited edition Reserved x British Vogue capsule collection on December 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Reserved); Djimon Hounsou attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou Join Cast of Sony's 'Gran Turismo' Movie
evan rachel wood as madonna
Evan Rachel Wood on Playing an 'Unhinged' Madonna in 'Weird' : I 'Let Her Loose'
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
michael douglas, cameron douglas
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Chaka Khan on Turning Down Steven Spielberg for The Color Purple
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal are seen on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Dolph Lundgren Steps Out with Fiancée for 65th Birthday While on Crutches After Ankle Surgery
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
Isla Fisher Explains Why She Keeps Her Marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen Private: It's 'Valuable to Me'
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Is No Longer Dating Joelle Rich, a Lawyer from His U.K. Trial
casey afflect, Caylee Cowan
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Have Date Night at Los Angeles Gala
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Channel Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie
https://randrclub.com/
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Launch Capsule Clothing Collection 'R&R Club'
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Appeals Amber Heard's $2 Million Counterclaim Win, Argues Verdict Was 'Erroneous'
Chairman and CEO BMG US Clive Davis and singer Whitney Houston attends the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
Clive Davis Says Whitney Houston Biopic Will Be 'Honest' About Her 'Battles and Struggles'
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows