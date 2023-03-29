Rebel Wilson Says Feelings for Another Woman Made Her 'Open to Meeting' Fiancée Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is opening up about how a crush on another woman preceded her romance with fiancée Ramona Agruma.

Serving as a guest on this week's installment of the U Up? podcast, the Senior Year actress, 43, said she went on a "year-of-love" journey in which she "went out with anybody who asked me out," revealing: "I went out with about 50 different people, and I met a lot of them on Raya."

She recalled connecting with one particular woman whom she grew feelings for, an experience she said "totally came as, I don't know... a blindside."

"It wasn't what I was expecting to happen in that year," Wilson added. "I never thought I was 100 percent straight, but I was only ever dating men."

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Jeff Spicer/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

The comedian shared that she and the woman (whom she did not name) first met as friends before Wilson realized she had feelings for her. She wasn't sure, however, if the woman was also interested in women.

The star said she revealed her affection while they were sitting on her couch in New York City. Though the woman said she felt the same way, Wilson explained that "it didn't end up going anywhere."

"But if I never had that little dalliance, I don't think I would have ever been open to meeting Ramona," said Wilson. "The person said they weren't interested in dating me. So I, for the first time, kind of got dumped. Their career was very important, so I'm being very careful because they're in the public eye as well. But I had all these feelings, and I never had feelings for a woman like that before so it was all new and exciting."

The failed relationship was a turning point for Wilson and led her to her future wife.

"I learned that maybe my heart could be open romantically to a woman, and I met Ramona soon after," she said, recalling that she and Agruma share a mutual friend, Hugh Sheridan, who introduced them.

Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship in June 2022. In November, Wilson welcomed her first baby, Royce Lillian. Last month, the actress announced her engagement to Agruma, sharing the exciting news in an Instagram post.

"We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote at the time.

In the images she shared, Wilson and Agruma wore matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

One shot showed the couple sharing a kiss as Agruma extended her arm out to show off her new ring. The other saw the couple in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle with flowers falling from above.

The Almond and the Seahorse star knew she wanted Disneyland as the backdrop for the special moment and shared that she went as far as calling Disney CEO Bob Iger for her dream to become a reality, she said while on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," Wilson told host Drew Barrymore.

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very... it was really romantic," she said. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

"She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well.' So I got down on one knee, and then she [said], 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well," shared Wilson.

While the occasion was "just beautiful," Wilson added that she had to take a moment to absorb it all because she had "never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed."

"So it was such a huge thing in my life, and then we went on this new ride, and I go, 'Hang on, I just have to, like,' and I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes," she added. "And then I go, 'Okay, I'm good. Let's get churros and move on.' "