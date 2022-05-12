During an appearance on the U Up? podcast Wednesday, Wilson revealed she's dating someone new after being set up by a mutual friend

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Is 'Happily in a Relationship' After Being 'Set Up' by a Friend

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rebel Wilson is off the market!

While appearing on an episode of the U Up? podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, the Isn't It Romantic star revealed she's taken, saying, "I am now happily in a relationship."

When asked about how she met her new partner, Wilson, 42, told the podcast hosts that a mutual friend had connected them.

"I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up," she explained. "He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,' and then we did."

Rebel Wilson arrives at the world premiere of "The Deb" at Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People on April 22, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Rebel Wilson | Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

"I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source," she added of her newfound romance. "So then you're like, okay, I can trust this person, that they are legit, they are who they say they are – which is something on the [dating] apps you don't really know."

In February 2021, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE Wilson parted ways with her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch, four months after making their relationship Instagram official.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," Wilson's friend told PEOPLE at the time.

On the same day, the actress also shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she referred to herself as a "single girl" while showing off her slim figure in a denim dress and cropped yellow cardigan.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Busch in September 2020 by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

The former couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

The former couple frequently shared updates of their romance on social media, enjoying vacations in Mexico and Aspen.

In November 2020, Wilson told PEOPLE she spent all of 2019 going out on as many dates as possible before meeting Busch.