Rebel Wilson Reveals the New Love in Her Life: I Found My 'Disney Princess'

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," wrote Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson is sharing her new love with the world.

On Thursday, the Senior Year actress, 42, posted a photo on Instagram smiling alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, revealing in the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A friend tells PEOPLE, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

Last month, Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson last dated Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. PEOPLE confirmed in February 2021 that the pair had broken up, four months after going Instagram official.

In November, the Pitch Perfect alum told PEOPLE she was putting a pause on dating after having a "Hot Girl Summer" and "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time." She added at the time, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

"From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she added. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

Rebel Wilson Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

When she spoke with PEOPLE for her cover story in May, Wilson admitted she was a late bloomer in her personal life, but said there were upsides to being a young woman who focused on her studies and got a law degree.