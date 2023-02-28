Rebel Wilson Says She and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Both Got Down on One Knee for 'Beautiful' Disneyland Proposal

Rebel Wilson did everything possible to make her proposal to Ramona Agruma nothing but magical.

The Almond and The Seahorse star, 42, knew she wanted Disneyland as the backdrop for the special moment and shared that she went as far as calling Disney CEO Bob Iger for her dream to become a reality, according to a preview clip of her upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," Wilson said to host Drew Barrymore.

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic," she said. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

Disney Weddings

Wilson announced the happy news on Sunday through a series of photos of the newly engaged couple in front of the theme park's legendary Sleeping Beauty Castle.

During that memorable moment, both of them got down on one knee.

"She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well.' So I got down on one knee, and then she like, what you're doing, goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well," shared Wilson in a separate clip on The Drew Barrymore Show's Instagram page.

While the moment was "just beautiful," Wilson added that she had to take a moment to take it all in because she had "never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed."

"So it was such a huge thing in my life, and then we went on this new ride, and I go, 'Hang on, I just have to, like,' and I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes," she added. "And then I go, 'Okay, I'm good. Let's get churros and move on.'"

Disney also holds another meaning for the couple who first went public with their relationship in June 2022.

When the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, Wilson shared a selfie of the two together with a caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

Later in November, they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," wrote Wilson alongside an Instagram picture of the adorable newborn.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Added Wilson, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"