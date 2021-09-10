"10 years since we met and instantly harmonized," Rebel Wilson reminisced in a tribute marking the milestone

Rebel Wilson Reunites with Pitch Perfect Costars For Her 41st Birthday: 'Bellas Be Ballin'

Rebel Wilson may have turned 41 in March, but she still managed to celebrate the occasion with a special group of friends for her half birthday.

The actress reunited with a number of her Pitch Perfect co-stars — including Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow — on a tropical getaway in Tahiti in honor of her latest trip around the sun.

"Bellas be ballin' — could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 ," Wilson wrote alongside a photo of the group in 80's-themed swimwear on the shoreline, in a photo posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I'm the tall one amongst you shorties! #RebelIsland #Bellas4Life," she added.

Early Thursday morning, Pitch Perfect 3 actress Chrissie Fit paid tribute to her good friend with a special message on social media.

Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick Pitch Perfect 2 - 2015 Director: Elizabeth Banks Brownstone Productions/Gold Circle Films/Universal Pictures USA Scene Still Musical Credit: Richard Cartwright/Brownstone Prods/Gold Circle/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Tonight we safely* celebrated this beautiful, talented, smart, funny, kind, generous… I could go on forever… babe @RebelWilson," Fit, 37, captioned a pair of silly selfies, noting everyone had fully vaccinated against and "thoroughly" tested for COVID-19 ahead of the getaway.

"I'm so lucky that I get to call you one of my closest friends. I love you, Rebs! Revolving hearts #RebelIsland," she added.

Wilson's island celebration has been full of non-stop island fun, from playing tennis in the daytime to partying at night.

On Wednesday, Fit showed off the Bellas (plus a few extra friends, including Snow's husband Tyler Stanaland and actor Sterling Jones) posing in front of a tennis court, equipment and all.

"A bunch of winners right here… that didn't actually win at Rebeldon 🎾 #RebelIsland," she captioned her post on Instagram.

Some of the Bellas also shared photos and videos from a movie night on the beach centered around the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Wilson even dressed up as the titular character for the event.

"Can you guess what movie was playing for #RebelIsland movie night? 🍿," she wrote on Instagram alongside a Boomerang of her playfully pretending to chomp down on a chocolate bar while dressed in Willy Wonka-inspired attire.

The fun didn't stop there, either. Later that evening, the friends changed into formal attire and returned to the beach for a birthday celebration.

"Happy birthday gorgeous," Snow wrote atop a smiling shot of Wilson on her Instagram Story.

On Friday, the Pitch Perfect women posted more photos from their oceanside festivities. This time, they were decked out in mermaid attire.

"Channeling our inner sirens 🧜🏽‍♀️ #RebelIsland," Fit captioned a photo on Instagram of herself, Wilson, Kendrick, Snow and Shelley Regner.