Rebel Wilson Recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' Music Video for New Netflix Movie

Rebel Wilson is so excited, she's in too deep!

The actress, 41, recently recreated Britney Spears' iconic 1999 music video for "(You Drive Me) Crazy," donning a version the singer's shiny emerald-green top and black trousers.

Wilson shared a look at the ensemble on her Instagram over the weekend, writing, "My life is CRAZY right now 😜 ps 💜 you Britney."

The post came after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Netflix comedy Senior Year, which also gave a peek at Wilson in Spears' waitress uniform.

"Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney fan! she wrote in her TikTok caption. "And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

In another video, the Pitch Perfect actress gave even more glimpses at her various costume changes on the recreated music-video set, and revealed that Senior Year would premiere in 2022.

"Why are you so hot, Rebel Wilson?" asked one person on set, to which Wilson joked in response, "I just am. That's why I get paid the big bucks."

According to a synopsis on IMDb, Senior Year follows Wilson as "a 37-year-old woman wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader."

