Rebel Wilson Really Wants to Sit Between Leo and Brad at the Oscars: 'Bags'ing My Seat' 

Rebel Wilson has chosen her seatmates for the Oscars!

In a Friday tweet, the Bridesmaids actress joked that she was “Bags’ing my seat for the Oscars,” alongside a playful photo of her sitting between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s assigned seats at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the Academy Awards are held.

“Can’t wait for Sunday,” Wilson, 39, added in the tweet. Though not nominated, Wilson will be attending the Oscars as a presenter this coming Sunday.

Both Pitt and DiCaprio are nominated for their performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. DiCaprio is up for Best Actor, while Pitt received a nod for Best Supporting Actor. The film is nominated in 10 total categories, including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Pitt is favored in his category after winning at both the SAG Awards and the Golden Globe Awards this year. If he wins, it will be the actor’s first ever individual Oscar (he previously won an Oscar for producing 12 Years a Slave). When he accepted his award at the Golden Globes, Pitt thanked DiCaprio, who won his first Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said of his costar and longtime friend. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” he added, in a joking reference to the debate about whether or not the ship door in Titanic was big enough for him to share with Kate Winslet’s character and avoid his character’s death.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.