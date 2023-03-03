Rebel Wilson Recalls Her Hilarious Reaction to Seeing the Final Cut of 2019's 'Cats'

Rebel Wilson isn't afraid to share her opinion of her 2019 film Cats.

The actress, 43, opened up about her initial reaction to seeing the movie-musical's finished product on Thursday as she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"They actually showed me the version with no digital effects whatsoever, so I saw us all in these kinds of lycra tight outfits," Wilson, who got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma last month, told two viewers after they called in to ask about her thoughts on the picture. "That was the first time I ever watched it and I was like, 'Aww that's good.' "

It wasn't until the official premiere event that Wilson watched the movie with all the digital effects put into place — a finished product that apparently left her less-impressed.

"I only saw it for the first time at the premiere sitting next to everybody and I just went, 'Ohhh, that's… that's...' that's what I said," she laughed.

As for the infamous "butthole cut" — a nickname dubbed for an early edit of the movie that featured digital renders of the cats' buttholes that later had to be digitally removed — Wilson insisted she never saw that. "I don't remember buttholes," the Pitch Perfect star said.

Wilson starred in the Tom Hopper-directed film as Jennyanydots alongside a star-studded cast including James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and Sir Ian McKellen.

When Cats — which is based on the 1981 musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber — was first released in December 2019, critics called it both "fun" and "forgettable".

The Wall Street Journal's John Anderson wrote, "Artistically, it's a hairball. There's no story to speak of, Mr. Webber's music is immediately forgettable and, like a cat standing at an open door, it takes forever to get where it's going."

Meanwhile, FilmWeek's Amy Nicholson shared at the time, "I spent most of Cats with my hands over my mouth, going 'What is happening?' … I had a ton of fun with this."

Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots. Universal Pictures UK

Since then, audiences online have often poked fun at the film online, turning many moments from the move into popular memes.

Asked about its critical reviews a week after its release, Corden — who played Bustopher Jones — said he hadn't seen the movie. The Late Late Show host, 44, joked with Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show, "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it, no. I heard it's terrible." He added, "I'll catch it one day, I imagine."

Cats earned $6.6 million in its opening weekend following its release against a $95 million budget. The film currently has a 19% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 53% audience score.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday—Thursday nights on Bravo.