Rebel Wilson Recalls Her Hilarious Reaction to Seeing the Final Cut of 2019's 'Cats'

The actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she only first saw the movie at its official premiere

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 10:24 AM
Rebel Wilson appears on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'
Rebel Wilson. Photo: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Rebel Wilson isn't afraid to share her opinion of her 2019 film Cats.

The actress, 43, opened up about her initial reaction to seeing the movie-musical's finished product on Thursday as she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"They actually showed me the version with no digital effects whatsoever, so I saw us all in these kinds of lycra tight outfits," Wilson, who got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma last month, told two viewers after they called in to ask about her thoughts on the picture. "That was the first time I ever watched it and I was like, 'Aww that's good.' "

It wasn't until the official premiere event that Wilson watched the movie with all the digital effects put into place — a finished product that apparently left her less-impressed.

"I only saw it for the first time at the premiere sitting next to everybody and I just went, 'Ohhh, that's… that's...' that's what I said," she laughed.

As for the infamous "butthole cut" — a nickname dubbed for an early edit of the movie that featured digital renders of the cats' buttholes that later had to be digitally removed — Wilson insisted she never saw that. "I don't remember buttholes," the Pitch Perfect star said.

Wilson starred in the Tom Hopper-directed film as Jennyanydots alongside a star-studded cast including James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and Sir Ian McKellen.

When Cats — which is based on the 1981 musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber — was first released in December 2019, critics called it both "fun" and "forgettable".

The Wall Street Journal's John Anderson wrote, "Artistically, it's a hairball. There's no story to speak of, Mr. Webber's music is immediately forgettable and, like a cat standing at an open door, it takes forever to get where it's going."

Meanwhile, FilmWeek's Amy Nicholson shared at the time, "I spent most of Cats with my hands over my mouth, going 'What is happening?' … I had a ton of fun with this."

Cats Trailer 2019
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots. Universal Pictures UK

Since then, audiences online have often poked fun at the film online, turning many moments from the move into popular memes.

Asked about its critical reviews a week after its release, Corden — who played Bustopher Jones — said he hadn't seen the movie. The Late Late Show host, 44, joked with Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show, "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it, no. I heard it's terrible." He added, "I'll catch it one day, I imagine."

Cats earned $6.6 million in its opening weekend following its release against a $95 million budget. The film currently has a 19% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 53% audience score.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday—Thursday nights on Bravo.

Related Articles
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
Adam Sandler
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Fans on April Fools' Day with Song from 'New' Show Called 'Dogs'
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Sidney Poitier
28 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Timeline
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
RRR
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Is Unrecognizable While Filming in N.Y.C, Plus George Clooney, Nikki Bella and More
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAlison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dave Franco and Alison Brie's Relationship Timeline
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline