Rebel Wilson Says She Plays a 'Middle-Aged Lazy Cat' in the Upcoming Movie Musical Cats

Rebel Wilson wants to be clear about the type feline she plays in the upcoming movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Cats.

“I’m a different kind of cat,” the actress, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m not a sexy Catwoman. I’m doing the middle-aged lazy cat in the movie.”

Wilson — who stars with Anne Hathaway in The Hustle (out Friday) — plays Jennyanydots in the upcoming film, alongside Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden.

Wilson’s cat is a far cry from the feline her famous costar Taylor Swift plays in the anticipated musical event.

The comedian spoke about working with the pop star, 29, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight saying the “Delicate” singer brought a sultry vibe to her character, Bombalurina, in the musical adaptation.

“She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all cats,” Wilson said.

Wilson also teased to PEOPLE the “brand new technology that no one has ever seen before” that director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech) used to bring his cats to life.

As had previously been revealed by Universal, Hooper went with motion-capture technology as James Cameron did in Avatar to transform his cast into singing felines. And to make the actors appear the size of actual cats, the film’s sets were oversized — think Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Cats opens Dec. 20.