See Every Photo from Rebel Wilson's Stunning PEOPLE Cover Photo Shoot

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Rebel Wilson opens up about the "year of health" she had in 2020 that's continuing to transform her life.

"Even though I think you can be confident at any size, I knew in my heart I wasn't behaving in a healthy way, just having a big bowl of ice cream for dinner," she says. She cut down on sweets, ate more lean protein and greens, exercised regularly (lifting weights and taking long walks) and slowly lost more than 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she says. "I wanted to be the healthiest version of myself."