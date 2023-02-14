Rebel Wilson to Launch New Fluid Dating App: 'I Never Thought I Was 100 Percent Straight'

The Pitch Perfect actress and new mom is working on a new dating app called Fluid and tells PEOPLE, "I wish this had been around five years ago"

By Liz McNeil
Published on February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
Rebel Wilson to Launch New Fluid Dating App: 'I Never Thought I Was 100 Percent Straight' see attached courtesy of Fluid
Photo: courtesy of Fluid

Rebel Wilson is about to launch a new dating app named Fluid — one that's interwoven with her own story of looking for love.

"This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for," says the actress, who's in a relationship with jewelry designer Ramona Agruma and also a new mom to 3-month-old baby Royce, born via surrogate. "It's kind of love with no labels."

"What's really cool is, it's open to everyone," Wilson, 42, one of the app's cofounders, tells PEOPLE. "You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time. It's free and there's no age limit."

As she explains it, "The algorithm just picks up who you are vibing with and how much time you spend on certain profiles and it's open enough so that if your sexuality moves into a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app. The algorithm works on interests as well."

The Pitch Perfect actress adds, "I wish that this was around five years ago."

"Something like this would have really helped me and maybe I would have stumbled upon a female's profile and been like, 'OK, maybe I do want to message them.' I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don't have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with," she says. "I know that, to me, it doesn't matter about the gender, it just matters about the person."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Jeff Spicer/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

"I never thought I was 100 percent straight," she notes, adding, "I don't quite know how to define my sexuality, but I do know there's a lot of people out there that don't want to totally define it either."

As for her own dating app experience on Raya, she says, "I remember you had to tick a box saying 'Are you interested in men? Are you interested in women?' And they were the two options. It felt really weird."

As for the other apps out there, she says, "I haven't looked at every single one, but the big ones we looked at, you still had to categorize yourself, and I just think there was a real gap in the dating app market because I think the existing ones skew older maybe or don't take into account this kind of movement of sexual fluidity."

She was also inspired by her Gen Z cast mates on the set of her recent Netflix film Senior Year.

"It's funny, the younger adults who were the cast, they're so open about their sexuality and that freedom is so awesome and should be celebrated," she says. "I did learn a lot from them."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson on How She Faced Emotional Eating and Got Healthy: 'It Was Time to Change'

Just as she did from her own experience. "I was shocked when I met Ramona," says Wilson. "How deep the connection was and how instant it was. Where I thought I was really looking for a husband, dating about 50 guys in one year. I was always a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection. Then I was like, well, what if that was part of my personality that I was repressing and not exploring? Maybe I should have 10 years earlier, I don't know. My journey is what it is."

"I've been reading and studying a lot while doing this app," she says. "I think sexuality is so complex and nuanced than just saying straight or gay. I like the word fluid. I still don't know 100 percent what category I would fit in. I'm just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it's awesome."

And she hopes the new app will inspire others looking to connect.

"I just think if you're single and you might be wanting a relationship or just a hookup, just give it a go. You just have to give your name and a couple of profile pics and you can get on and see who you start vibing with. If it was around five years ago, I would've jumped on it."

Anyone interested can visit fluiddatingapp.com to sign up. The FLUID app will be available to download in the App Store later this month.

