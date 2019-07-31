Rebel Wilson Says She 'Loved the Reaction' to Cats Trailer: 'It Was a Bit Polarizing'

Rebel Wilson wasn’t too bothered by the mixed reactions to the Cats trailer that dropped earlier this month.

The actress, 39, spoke to Cosmopolitan in which she spoke about the upcoming movie in which she stars as the Jellicle cat Jennyanydots.

“When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive,” Wilson said. “There’s some people who were like, ‘Oh my God’ because it is brand-new technology that’s CGI. I think people get confused because it’s essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways.”

She continued, “So it really is all our own bodies. And yes, they’re covered in fur. I think some people found it a bit creepy ’cause we’re people but we look a bit like cats dancing around.”



Image zoom Rebel Wilson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As for the response the trailer received, Wilson said, “I loved the reaction.”

“I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product,” she continued. “What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it’s going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible.”

In the trailer, Jennifer Hudson’s Grizabella sings “Memory,” which was originally sung by Elaine Paige when the musical debuted on the West End in 1981.

Full of intense choreography that made Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical a success, the trailer features sneak peeks at the A-list cast, which also includes Ian McKellen, as Jellicle Cats who seek ascension to the Heaviside Layer to come back to a new Jellicle life.

RELATED: Cats Trailer Hilariously Slammed as ‘Scary’ by Social Media Users: ‘Pure Nightmare Fuel’

Swift, 29, posted the trailer on Instagram, with the caption, “I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie.”

Wilson, who described her character Jennyanydots as a “middle-aged lazy cat,” also had good things to say about Swift in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s incredible,” Wilson said. “She’s such a lovely girl, and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats.”

Cats debuts in theaters on December 20.