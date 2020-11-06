Wilson has been vacationing in Mexico with her sister and her friend

Rebel Wilson Jokes About Getting Bruises at the Beach While Taking 'Hot Photos' in Mexico

Rebel Wilson's last day in Mexico started off with a few complications.

The Pitch Perfect star joked about getting banged up while on what was supposed to be a peaceful beach walk with her sister Annachi Wilson and friend, hairstylist Nicole Leal.

"OK, guys a little bit of a massive incident," Wilson said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday. "We’re here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at that beach out there."

She continued, "Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole’s handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she’s currently drying. And I was like, "I’ll get it!" because we have to fly today and then I got pretty banged up."

Holding an ice pack to her chest, Wilson said, "Basically, my left boob took most the impact and it is going to be very swollen and bruised, and this whole scrape down my stomach when I went into the rock."

As she showed Leal drying her passport with a hairdryer, Wilson jokingly added, "Warning: If you’re taking hot photos, just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean safe."

"Don't let your own personal health and safety get destroyed because honestly my boob is already big and it’s going to get very swollen after this," she said, as Leal could be heard asking in the background, "It’s going to get bigger?"

Earlier on Friday, Wilson shared a photo of herself in workout gear before heading off on a run by the Mexican beachside.

“What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run),” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress has been sharing photos of her trip all week, from shots of her and her sister Annachi in matching swimsuits to bike rides around their resort.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rebel is following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting the luxury medical detox and wellness center VivaMayr with a friend last year and seeing “amazing results.” The plan focuses on foods with a high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt, and dieters are meant to chew slowly.

“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” they said. “I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior."