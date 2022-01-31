Cats Reunion! Costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden Watch Rams Earn Spot in Super Bowl

Cats costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden posed for photos together Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams squared off against the San Francisco 49ers

The Cats costars had the opportunity to get caught up as they watched the Los Angeles Rams earn a spot in the Super Bowl. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Wilson, 41, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday featuring her and Corden, 43, alongside former Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel and friend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, Wilson can be seen throwing up a peace sign as the four strike a smiling pose at the game.

She also shared photos and videos from the game to her Instagram Story and later, on Monday, a series of shots (including one with Michael Strahan) that she captioned, "I don't normally 'play the field' buuuut yesterday was different 😝🏈 The biggest congratulations to @rams for making it to the Super Bowl! I'm such a proud Ambassador! 💙💛💙💛."

In the 2019 Cats film, Wilson starred as Jennyanydots and Corden played Bustopher Jones.

The movie was not considered a success and Universal reportedly lost at least $70 million from it, Vanity Fair reported.

Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, previously told the outlet he "can't imagine" he would watch the movie.

"It's important to say I had the best time making it," he said, per Vanity Fair. "At some point you have to go, How am I going to judge my own experience? Am I only going to have enjoyed something if it was successful?"

Next up for Wilson? She is set to host the 75th annual 2022 BAFTA Awards ceremony on March 13.

Posting a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this month, Wilson poked fun at her hosting duties and teased fans about what to expect when she takes the stage.

"I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun!" the Pitch Perfect star began her caption.

"I don't wanna put any pressure on this — I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat," she joked. "And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat ... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent."

Of the reunion between Wilson and Corden, fans might recognize that the two appeared in the recent photos together after both losing weight.

In December, Corden, a WW ambassador, talked about how he felt "incredible" after losing 28 pounds, saying this was the first time he has kept off the weight.

"Let me tell you — WW really works," he said, in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back."