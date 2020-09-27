Rebel Wilson Shares Selfie with Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Glamorous Monaco Getaway

"He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well," a source recently told PEOPLE about Rebel Wilson's new boyfriend

Rebel Wilson is continuing to have a ball in Monaco with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

After making their red carpet debut and meeting Prince Albert during their glamorous getaway, the couple enjoyed some more casual time together while onboard a yacht.

Sharing a brief glimpse into their sun-filled day on Sunday, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, posted a short selfie-style clip of the pair cuddling up together. In the sweet post, the actress made a playful face while wrapped in a blanket as her boyfriend, who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, smiled while standing by her side.

Wilson, who has been keeping her followers updated throughout her “Year of Health” fitness journey, also went on to share a silly new arm workout. “Hey guys I’d just like to show you my new workout routine. I call this the Monaco routine,” she said in another social media clip, while holding a giant bottle of vodka.

From there, Wilson showed off a variety of different exercises to do with the hefty bottle. “You just really want to feel that burn,” she deadpanned.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week when they shared photos of themselves boarding a plane to Monaco, was first introduced by a friend last year, PEOPLE recently learned.

Although they first fostered a romance while living apart during the quarantine period, they got serious after Wilson returned from Australia and reunited with Busch in California.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," the source told PEOPLE.