Rebel Wilson and Her Boyfriend Jacob Busch Celebrate Their First Halloween Together

Rebel Wilson celebrated Halloween alongside her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared a series of photos from a small gathering with friends on Saturday, showing off her costume as a “Rona Warrior,” referring to the novel coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one video, Wilson attacks a piñata shaped like the microscopic image of the coronavirus that has come to define 2020. “Rona (Warrior Princess)” she captioned one of the videos, adding “Rona be gone!” on another clip.

The actress also posted a selfie of her and Busch, 31, in which he appears to be shirtless as he smiles next to his girlfriend.

Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson and Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, made their public debut as a couple last month when they traveled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert.

Since then, they have continued to spend time together and frequently document their outings on social media. Last week, Wilson shared some new photos with Busch showing the pair’s latest workout.

In one selfie posted on her Instagram page, the pair got close while posing together in their athletic wear. “Early morning exercise with JB,” Wilson, 40, captioned the picture, adding an affectionate blowing kisses emoji.

Wilson went on to share a more candid snap from the pair’s photo session on her Instagram Story, in which Busch playfully raised his arm over his head. Hours earlier, the star also shared another photo of the pair, as they smiled while enjoying the evening outside.

"Jacob pampers her," a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair, adding that Wilson "has never looked happier."