Rebel Wilson and Her Boyfriend Jacob Busch 'Have Amazing Chemistry,' Source Says

"You can tell that they are having fun and love spending time together," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Rebel Wilson is living her best life.

As the 40-year-old actress's relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch continues to blossom, a source tells PEOPLE "she has never looked happier."

"Jacob pampers her," the source says of Wilson's 31-year-old beau, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. "They were just at Las Ventanas in Cabo for a trip that Jacob surprised her with. He loves taking care of her.

During their trip to Mexico last week, the couple enjoyed dinner and a movie as they dined on BBQ and watched Jurassic Park under the stars in Cabo San Lucas. As an added romantic touch, another photo showed the pair surrounded by candles in the shape of a heart.

"They have amazing chemistry and seem to enjoy the same things," the source adds of Wilson and Busch. "You can tell that they are having fun and love spending time together."

Image zoom Jacob Busch and Rebel Wilson rebel wilson/instagram

The Pitch Perfect actress and Busch made their public debut as a couple last month when they traveled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well.”

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

On Friday, Wilson posted some cuddly snaps with Busch that appeared to be taken at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In one photo, Busch leaned in to give Wilson a kiss on the cheek, which prompted the star to break out into a big smile.

Although the Australian native didn’t give her boyfriend a shout-out in the caption, that didn’t stop Busch from leaving an affectionate comment of his own. “I’m a lucky guy,” he wrote.