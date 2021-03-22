The actress shared an image of her injured foot on her Instagram Stories on Monday

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Injured During a Bike Ride After a Dog Ran 'onto the Road' in London

Rebel Wilson was injured during a bike ride through London on Monday.

The 41-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of both of her feet propped up with ice packs on top of her left foot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"F**k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!" Wilson wrote over the photo.

The Pitch Perfect star then shared a video from her bike ride through London streets, writing in the video, "But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!"

Rebel Wilson Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

In the video, Wilson wears a face mask, a light green helmet and a jacket to keep her warm in the chilly weather.

In November, Wilson got into another scrape while taking "hot photos" on the beach in Mexico.

The actress shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in which she revealed what was supposed to be a peaceful walk with her sister Annachi Wilson and friend, hairstylist Nicole Leal, turned into "a little bit of a massive incident."

"We're here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at that beach out there," she said at the time. "Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole's handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she's currently drying. And I was like, 'I'll get it!' because we have to fly today and then I got pretty banged up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holding an ice pack to her chest, Wilson said, "Basically, my left boob took most the impact, and it is going to be very swollen and bruised, and this whole scrape down my stomach when I went into the rock."