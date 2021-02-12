The actress said while she is doing "good" after the split, "any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal"

Rebel Wilson Says She's In a 'Really Good Place' Following Split from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is staying positive following her recent split from Jacob Busch.

The Bridesmaids actress, 40, addressed her breakup for the first time in an interview with Extra, telling the outlet that she feels she is "in a really good place" after the breakup.

"I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place," Wilson said. "I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

Still, the actress said there are always difficulties when going through a breakup.

"Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal," she added.

Earlier this month, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE that Wilson and Busch — who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty — split four months after making their relationship Instagram official in September.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," said the friend.

On Feb. 2, Wilson seemingly announced the split when she referred to herself as a "single girl" in an Instagram post showing off her slim figure.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she captioned her post.

The Pitch Perfect star first confirmed her relationship with Busch, 29, by posting a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

The former couple frequently shared updates of their romance on social media, enjoying vacations in Mexico and Aspen where they enjoyed skiing.

In September, Wilson told PEOPLE she spent all of 2019 going out on as many dates as possible before meeting Busch.