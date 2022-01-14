Rebel Wilson Jokes She's 'Not Going to Be Funny' Hosting BAFTA Awards Since She's 'No Longer Fat'

Rebel Wilson is using her signature humor to preview her upcoming hosting gig.

The 41-year-old actress will host for the 75th annual BAFTA Awards ceremony, set for March 13, it was announced on Friday. Posting a photo of herself on Instagram, Wilson poked fun at her hosting duties and teased fans about what to expect when she takes the stage.

"I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun!" the Pitch Perfect star began her caption.

"I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat," she continued. "And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent."

"So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond'😉," Wilson added. "This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys March 13th!"

Rebel Wilson poses on the red carpet during the NFL Honors football awards show Rebel Wilson | Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

The 2022 BAFTAs, which celebrate the best of British and international film talent, will return to London's Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC's iPlayer. Nominations for the awards ceremony will be announced Feb. 3 following the EE Rising Star nominations two days prior.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement, "We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year's host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous Film Awards, and we're hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humor to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film."

Earlier this year, Wilson fashionably rang in 2022 when she celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, Australia. At the time, the actress shared pics from the festivities on her Instagram Story, including photos of fireworks and friends.

Wilson also posted a photo on Instagram of herself enjoying a rooftop while wearing a sparkling gold Burberry dress.