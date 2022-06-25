"They're super happy together," a source previously told PEOPLE of Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, after the couple made their relationship Instagram official

Rebel Wilson Wraps Up for Helicopter Ride with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'Trying to Look Cool'

Rebel Wilson Goes for Helicopter Ride with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'Trying to Look Cool'.

Love is (literally) in the air for Rebel Wilson.

The Senior Year star, 42, enjoyed a romantic outing with a view Friday as she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma went for a helicopter ride over some scenic Icelandic valleys, where the lovebirds have been enjoying a getaway.

"Trying to look cool whilst freezing," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of them posing in front of the aircraft while wearing matching ankle-length baby blue puffer jackets.

She also shared a short clip of herself sitting in the back of the chopper, teasing a glimpse of the view, which was covered with a layer of fog.

Wilson previously posted a photo of herself soaking in a spring amid the country's long summer hours of daylight. "Midnight in Iceland," she wrote in the caption.

Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The Pitch Perfect alum also posed against a gorgeous ocean view while sitting on the edge of a grassy cliff. "Still climbing," Wilson captioned the photo.

She and Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer, made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month in a sweet post.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson has since spoken out after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a since-deleted op-ed revealing that the outlet was planning to break the news first, giving her a two-day window to provide a comment before she ultimately made the announcement herself.

"Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," she wrote on Twitter after fans showed their support.

Hornery admitted in a subsequent column that "we mishandled steps in our approach" to covering Wilson's relationship news.