Touchdown! Rebel Wilson Has Fun Before the Super Bowl After Split from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is enjoying her new single life!

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star shared a video of herself at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she mimicked playing a winning game as she ran toward the endzone and scoring a touchdown ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LV.

Wilson wore a black dress as she ran barefoot.

"My first touchdown @sofistadium Thanks QB Dave! 🏈 #nflhonors #rams," Wilson, 40, wrote in the caption of the video.

The Isn't It Romantic star already seems to be moving on from her split from entrepreneur Jacob Busch.

On Tuesday, a friend of the actress told PEOPLE Wilson and Busch had split four months after making their relationship Instagram official.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," the friend said.

The actress shared a new photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday, in which she referred to herself as a "single girl," while showing off her slim figure in a denim dress and cropped yellow cardigan.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Wilson first went public with her relationship with Busch, 29, in September by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco.

The former couple frequently shared updates of their romance on social media, enjoying vacations in Mexico and Aspen where they enjoyed skiing.

In September, Wilson told PEOPLE she spent all of 2019 going out on as many dates as possible before meeting Busch.