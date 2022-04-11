Rebel Wilson plays a popular cheerleader who wakes up from a coma 20 years later and decides to finish out her high school experience

Rebel Wilson Goes Back to High School After Waking from a Coma in Charming Senior Year Trailer

Rebel Wilson has unfinished business, and first and foremost is winning prom queen.

The 42-year-old actress stars in Netflix's high school comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a woman who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma that she fell into during a cheerleading accident her senior year. Poised to be crowned prom queen, she didn't get to finish out her high school experience and get her moment — so she decides to head back to class, even if times have changed without her.

"Everybody else has gotten to go on and live their lives, and what? I'm supposed to just jump forward? I mean, I just found out there are eight more Fast & Furious movies!" Wilson's character says in the trailer. "I wanna go back to school, finish my senior year. ... High school was just like yesterday for me, it won't be weird."

Wilson rocks her stunted early-2000s wardrobe to school as she gets to know modern teen life while learning newfound confidence along the way.

"I'm gonna do something that I wish I had the confidence to do 20 years ago: be my real self," she says.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Boris Martin/Netflix

On Instagram, Wilson shared the trailer and wrote, "Get ready for high school…AGAIN! So excited to share the trailer for my new film #SeniorYear coming to Netflix on May 13th!"

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, the film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Boris Martin/Netflix

In a previous press release, Wilson teased, "Senior Year is like the wildly funny love child of Bring It On and Never Been Kissed. It will literally bring 'cheer' into your homes! I can't wait for everyone to see Senior Year on Netflix this May 13."

Wilson has shared numerous behind-the-scenes glimpses of the comedy on Instagram, including her character's prom look. She wrote with the photo in June, "Stephanie Conway arriving in style #SeniorYear arriving 2022! Can't wait for you guys to see this movie next year. @salvadorperezcostumes crushing it on the costumes for this huge Prom sequence, @cherylrmarks on the glamorous hair and @melhweaver on the beautiful make-up."

Sharing more cheerleading pics in July, she said, "I really do get to live out my BRING IT ON dreams in this movie!"

Rebel Wilson Credit: Boris Martin/Netflix

In a July 1 Instagram upload, Wilson posed with costar Rice in matching pink, early-2000s outfits as they celebrated completing filming for the movie. "Happy Wrap @angourierice 💕 I love being your 'senior'. Ps if you haven't seen Angourie in Mare of Easttown check her out on HBO #SeniorYear 🇦🇺 👑."