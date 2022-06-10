"It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," a source tells PEOPLE of Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are 'Very Serious,' Says Source: 'They're Super Happy'

Rebel Wilson is "very serious" with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The Senior Year actress made her romantic relationship with Agruma public on Thursday, via a sweet picture of the two posted on Instagram.

A source tells PEOPLE now that Agruma and Wilson, 42, have been dating since January and attended the Super Bowl together the following month.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," the insider says. "It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."

While Agruma's Instagram account is private, Wilson made their relationship public on her social-media page Thursday. The actress wrote a sweet caption alongside a photo of the couple cozied up next to each other.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," wrote the Pitch Perfect alum.

A friend told PEOPLE as Wilson went Instagram official with Agruma, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

Last month, Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who her love interest was.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Rebel Wilson arrives at the world premiere of "The Deb" at Rebel Theatre, Australian Theatre for Young People on April 22, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Rebel Wilson | Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have."

"So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she said.

The actress has shared pictures and videos to her Instagram that show the two in each other's company since January. In May, Wilson posed beside Agruma, who is a fashion and jewelry designer, in a photo with friends at dinner in celebration of her latest film Senior Year.