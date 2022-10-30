Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.

She posted a series of photos from the night out on her Instagram Story, showing the couple lurking in the background in a very ghost-like manner. She also posted a video featuring a location set from the film's Overlook Hotel, complete with its signature orange patterned carpet. In the clip, she and Agruma ride tricycles.

"SHINING this Halloween!" Wilson wrote in the caption of the short video.

Wilson has been celebrating Halloween in style this weekend in L.A. On Saturday, they attended the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, both decked out as a Barbie dolls still in their boxes!

Along with friends Carly Steel, Jacob Andreou and Marissa Montgomery, they all rocked pink boxes and proper Barbie attire. Wilson captioned a photo of the five-piece doll ensemble: "Come on Barbies, let's go party! Happy Halloween!"

A few famous friends reacted to the spot-on Barbie looks, including upcoming Barbie movie star Simu Liu, Bachelor star Brittany Hockley and Pitch Perfect costar Shelley Regner, who all commented in approval.

Wilson kept fans looped in on the costumes too, sharing a handful of Instagram Stories of the Barbie squad getting ready for spooky festivities. "Okay, Barbies, let's get into our boxes," Wilson said in one clip. "I would take you all off the shelf right now."

Wilson made her relationship public with Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer, via a sweet picture of the two posted on Instagram in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," Wilson wrote in the caption.