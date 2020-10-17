Rebel Wilson Gets a Kiss from Boyfriend Jacob Busch as He Calls Himself a ‘Lucky Guy’

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch stepped out on Friday for a romantic date night

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch can’t get enough of one another!

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, posted some cuddly snaps with her boyfriend, 31, as the pair stepped out on Friday for a romantic date night.

In the photos, which appeared to be taken at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Wilson and Busch posed together while getting cozy in a hallway. One extra special snap even saw Busch leaning in to give Wilson a kiss on the cheek, which prompted the star to break out into a big smile.

Although Wilson didn’t give her boyfriend a shoutout in the caption, that didn’t stop Busch from leaving an affectionate comment of his own. “I’m a lucky guy,” he wrote.

Earlier in the night, the actress also shared a photograph of herself standing outside the hotel while wearing a face mask.

The couple recently returned to the United States after taking a trip to Mexico together.

On Monday, the couple enjoyed dinner and a movie as they dined on BBQ and watched Jurassic Park under the stars in Cabo San Lucas. In one video from the evening, Busch could even be overheard calling Wilson "baby" as they enjoyed an extra sweet desert.

As an added romantic touch, another photo showed the pair surrounded by candles in the shape of a heart. "Awwwwww," Wilson wrote alongside the snapshot.

The two made their public debut as a couple last month, when they traveled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert. And since then, the pair have regularly documented their time together on social media.