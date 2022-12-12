Rebel Wilson Says Her First Onscreen Kiss with a Woman 'Changed My Love Life Completely'

Rebel Wilson's latest onscreen kiss had some real-life impacts.

The Australian actress, 42, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was nervous and anxious about kissing her costar Charlotte Gainsbourg while filming her upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse.

"I'd never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?'" Wilson, 42, said.

In her first dramatic onscreen role, Wilson stars in The Almond and The Seahorse as an archaeologist whose husband has suffered a traumatic brain injury, which leads her to start an affair.

Wilson revealed the character was supposed to be a man, but she suggested a woman be cast instead before Gainsbourg, 51, ultimately landed the role.

Courtesy of IFC Films

"I don't know why I said that but I just felt it could work," she said. "I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn't kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn't think it was that big of a deal or anything."

But when it came time for the big scene, Wilson said that kissing a woman professionally led her to consider kissing a woman in her personal life.

"If I hadn't had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don't know if I would have ever met [partner Ramona Agruma]. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I'm grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely," Wilson said.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'

The movie was filmed in 2021 and she met Agruma at the end of the year, Wilson noted.

Wilson and Agruma are parents to newborn daughter Royce Lillian, whom they welcomed via surrogacy last month.

The Almond and the Seahorse premieres in select theaters on Dec. 16, when it will be available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.