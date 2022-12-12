Rebel Wilson Says Her First Onscreen Kiss with a Woman 'Changed My Love Life Completely'

"Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility," Rebel Wilson said of the experience, noting that she might not have otherwise met her partner Ramona Agruma

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 12, 2022 08:42 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson's latest onscreen kiss had some real-life impacts.

The Australian actress, 42, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was nervous and anxious about kissing her costar Charlotte Gainsbourg while filming her upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse.

"I'd never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?'" Wilson, 42, said.

In her first dramatic onscreen role, Wilson stars in The Almond and The Seahorse as an archaeologist whose husband has suffered a traumatic brain injury, which leads her to start an affair.

Wilson revealed the character was supposed to be a man, but she suggested a woman be cast instead before Gainsbourg, 51, ultimately landed the role.

Rebel Wilson as “Sarah”, and Charlotte Gainsbourg as “Toni” in Celyn Jones’ and Tom Stern’s THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE.
Courtesy of IFC Films

"I don't know why I said that but I just felt it could work," she said. "I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn't kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn't think it was that big of a deal or anything."

But when it came time for the big scene, Wilson said that kissing a woman professionally led her to consider kissing a woman in her personal life.

"If I hadn't had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don't know if I would have ever met [partner Ramona Agruma]. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I'm grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely," Wilson said.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'

The movie was filmed in 2021 and she met Agruma at the end of the year, Wilson noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson and Agruma are parents to newborn daughter Royce Lillian, whom they welcomed via surrogacy last month.

The Almond and the Seahorse premieres in select theaters on Dec. 16, when it will be available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Her Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans
Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Take Out Daughter Royce Lillian for 'Baby's First Adventure'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Arguma Says Parenting Baby Girl with Actress Is 'Life Changing'
Rebel Wilson Shares Photo of Newborn Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'
Rebel Wilson a s “Sarah” in Celyn Jones’ and Tom Stern’s THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE.
Rebel Wilson Returns to Her 'Serious Actress' Roots in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' Trailer
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About the Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter Royce's Name
https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
Rebel Wilson Shares Exclusive Details About Secret Baby Shower — Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Rebel Wilson Says It Was 'Devastating' After Finding Out She Had No Viable Embryos
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter Is 'Doing So Amazing'
Rebel Wilson
All About Rebel Wilson's Daughter, Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Thanks 'Gorgeous' Surrogate After Announcing She Welcomed Baby Girl: 'The Best Gift'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'
PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'