Rebel Wilson Was Rushed to the Hospital with a Concussion While Filming Isn’t It Romantic

Rebel Wilson risked her health while filming her latest movie, Isn’t It Romantic.

The actress, 38, plays reluctant romantic Natalie who changes her tune when a fall after getting mugged at a New York City subway stop lands her in a romantic comedy of her own.

“Two of my toenails came off because of the flats I was wearing and I had to trip myself,” Wilson tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m all fine now, but I got a concussion.”

In her real-life rom-com, Natalie dates a hunky Australian millionaire (Liam Hemsworth), succeeds at work and sees her best friend (Adam Devine) find love with a model/yoga ambassador (Priyanka Chopra). But the spill that lands her character in the hospital isn’t the same one that injured Wilson.

“I was walking to meet Adam and Liam for a rehearsal when we were shooting an outdoor Hamptons scene, and I slipped down a grass hill,” Wilson reveals. “I got a concussion and was rushed to the hospital for three hours, and then came back and filmed a 16-hour day. I thought, how ironic, not from doing one of the crazy stunts, but from the grass having a bit of dew on it.”

Back in N.Y.C., the Australian star dealt with other moisture while shooting.

“We filmed in New York City in the summer, so it was very sweaty,” Wilson says. “In one scene I get mugged. The director told me we steam cleaned the subway but I was like, no you did not. It was disgusting. After that day I had to shower like five times. The back of me was black from being dragged across the subway floor.”