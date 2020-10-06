Rebel Wilson is enjoying some fun one-on-one time with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson Cheekily Says She and Boyfriend Jacob Busch 'Do a Lot of Exercise Together'

Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch are closer than ever!

The actress shared a selfie of the two smiling at the camera while enjoying the view at a marina. Busch, 31, smiled at the camera while wearing dark sunglasses and a black shirt, as Wilson matched in dark cat-eye sunglasses and a black top.

Wilson, 40, cheekily wrote in the caption, "We do a lot of exercise together 😜."

Wilson and Busch made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco on Sept. 24, just hours after Wilson made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two of them boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, who also attended the charity event.

At the gala, which was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco and raised money for environmental initiatives, the happy duo spent the entire evening by each other’s side. “They were very close all night, and didn't leave one another's company,” said a fellow partygoer.

Wilson later commented on her fun-filled evening saying, “Meeting the Prince with a Prince Charming by my side - what a night to remember in Monaco.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the romance between Wilson and Busch is going strong, and the pair are a perfect fit for each other.