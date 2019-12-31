Rebel Wilson Says She 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of Her Work in the Last Decade As She Looks to 2020

Rebel Wilson is ringing in 2020 with a positive attitude!

The 39-year-old Australian actress celebrated the new year in her native country, spending time with friends and reflecting on her achievements from the past decade.

On Monday, the Cats star shared a series of posts to Instagram detailing her proudest accomplishments from 2019 as well as how she spent her final day of the year.

“Guys, exactly this time last decade I was taking a huge risk and moved to Hollywood with just one suitcase and a doona in my hand,” she captioned the thoughtful photo, which featured Wilson posing in a cobalt blue dress.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all the films, TV shows and live performances I’ve done since then and all the wonderful people I’ve met along the journey who have helped and supported me. I appreciate you all so much 💕,” she continued, adding that she “can’t wait to see what this next decade brings!”

Earlier in the day, Wilson shared a photo boating in Sydney with friends Carly Steel and Snapchat executive Jacob Andreou — who recently got engaged in Paris — and Australian actor Hugh Sheridan.

“Happy Last Day of 2019!” the actress captioned the celebratory photo. “Happy Anniversary to my Thruple @carlyjsteel @jacobandreou 🍾 Love from downunder! 💕good times, good friends x.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says Anne Hathaway Made a Test Video for Cats in Full Prosthetics and Makeup

In the photo, Wilson and her boating pals are seen holding up bottles of champagne to toast the special occasion.

However, the Isn’t It Romantic actress revealed earlier this month on The Late Late Show that she “has never been drunk in [her] whole entire life.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Lbs. in 4 Days While Filming Cats Dance Scenes

“That’s not a joke,” she told host James Corden.

“I cultivate this party girl image, like, on Instagram and stuff, but it’s not true,” Wilson explained, adding that she had her first sip of alcohol at age 25. “It’s just, like, me with bottles. It’s an internal joke with myself because I’m normally just at home in my pajamas not eating dinner.”

Wilson, who plays Jennyanydots in the movie adaption of Cats, admitted that her reasoning for not indulging with alcohol is because “in science class, they said if you drink alcohol, it kills your brain cells.”

Cats is in theaters now.