Rebel Wilson Celebrates 10 Years Since the Release of 'Pitch Perfect' : 'I Love My Bellas!'

Rebel Wilson is celebrating one of her most iconic film roles.

The actress, 42, on Thursday marked a decade since the release of Pitch Perfect, which first hit theaters on Sept. 28, 2012.

"10 years ago today!! Wow!!" Wilson wrote in a post on Twitter alongside a clip from the film that featured the cast of the movie singing Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." while traveling on a bus to an a cappella singing competition.

"I love Pitch Perfect so so much," the actress continued. "I love my Bellas!! I love the fans!!"

Added Wilson — who starred as Fat Amy, a.k.a. Fat Patricia, in the film: "Everyone who has made these movies is a legend!!"

The first Pitch Perfect film followed a group of women who are part of an all-girl a cappella group, the Barden Bellas, as they competed against another a cappella group from their college to win a competition.

Alongside Wilson, the film also starred Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Ester Dean, Ben Platt, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks, among others. It was directed by Jason Moore and written by Kay Cannon.

Two sequels followed the first film: Pitch Perfect 2, released in September 2015, and Pitch Perfect 3, released in December 2018.

A six-episode, half-hour series based on the beloved film saga, titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is set to premiere on Peacock Nov. 23. It will feature Devine, 38, reprising his role as Bumper Allen. Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, Jameela Jamil and German actor Flula Borg — who had a breakout role in Pitch Perfect 2 — also round out the cast.

Earlier this year, Snow, 36, chatted with PEOPLE about how she and her Pitch Perfect castmates have remained tight throughout the years.

"I cannot believe it's been a decade. Weirdly enough, it was my birthday recently and I saw a bunch of the girls because we're all so very close," she said while promoting her horror movie X in March.

The actress recalled "immediately" forming bonds with her costars while making the project, telling PEOPLE, "We all just knew we were very like-minded, and we had this really incredible connection and formed this family right away."

"That's really rare — I've worked in this business since I was a baby — and it's very rare to form friendships that last this long and that strongly," she continued. "The girls that are some of my closest friends from that movie are just inherently very, very kind people."

"The friendship and kindness leads before ego, and I think that's really rare in a business where we think about ourselves sometimes a lot, and that was really nice," Snow added.