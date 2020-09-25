Royal Date Night! Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Meet Prince Albert While in Monaco

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch were introduced to Prince Albert of Monaco while at the Joan Miró exhibit at Villa Paloma Monaco in Monte-Carlo

Rebel Wilson’s trip to Monaco is getting the royal treatment!

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Pitch Perfect actress enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend Jacob Busch while at the Joan Miró exhibit at Villa Paloma Monaco in Monte-Carlo where they met Prince Albert on Friday.

Wilson, 40, posed with the royal, 62, and Joan Punyet Miró, the grandson of the famous Spanish painter, as well as Swiss art gallerist Isabelle Bscher.

The actress and Busch, 31, were both introduced to the prince as a couple. The Isn't It Romantic star wore a fuchsia gown with a deep V-neckline.

Busch, who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, looked dapper alongside the actress as he posed for photos in a black velvet tuxedo.

[primary_media_image primary_image="12314026" orientation="default" /]

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and Isabelle Bscher Saskia Lawaks

Image zoom Isabelle Bscher, Joan Punyet Miró and Prince Albert Saskia Lawaks

Image zoom Rebel Wilson Saskia Lawaks

Image zoom Joan Punyet Miró, Isabelle Bscher, Prince Albert and Rebel Wilson Saskia Lawaks

Image zoom Prince Albert, Joan Punyet Miro and Isabelle Bscher Saskia Lawaks

Earlier on Friday, Busch posed shirtless alongside his girlfriend in a photo he shared on his Instagram Stories while the two enjoyed the sunshine of the French Riviera.

“C’est bon,” Busch wrote in the caption.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this week when they shared photos of themselves boarding a plane to Monaco to attend the prince’s Monte-Carlo Gala Planetary Health.

The two were joined alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Jacob Busch/instagram

On Thursday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the gala where the actress wore a metallic, off-the-shoulder gown from the Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero. Busch kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

The two were introduced by a friend last year and fostered a romance while Wilson was in Australia and Busch stayed in L.A. during the quarantine period, PEOPLE learned. The couple got serious after Wilson returned stateside and reunited with Busch in California.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source recently told PEOPLE.

"He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well," added the source. "He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."